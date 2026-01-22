 Skip to main content
Jasmine Forsberg to Return to SIX: The Musical on Broadway as Jane Seymour

by Jamie Kravitz • Jan 22, 2026
Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour in "SIX: The Musical"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Jasmine Forsberg returns to the role of Jane Seymour in Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss’s Tony-winning SIX: The Musical on Broadway beginning February 16. She joins previously announced 2026 cast members Dylan Mulvaney, Abigail Barlow, Adrianna Hicks, Anna Uzele and Olivia Donalson. Kelsie Watts will play her final performance as Jane Seymour with the rest of the current cast on February 15.

Forsberg previously starred as Jane Seymour in the 2024 Broadway cast of SIX and in the first national tour. Her other Broadway credits include Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends and Here Lies Love.

From Tudor queens to pop icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a euphoric celebration of 21st century girl power in SIX: The Musical.

The national tour of SIX is currently playing cities throughout the U.S. The production is also currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the U.K. and Ireland, and in cities throughout Europe.

