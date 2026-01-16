Dylan Mulvaney, Abigail Barlow and More Set for SIX: The Musical on Broadway

Beginning February 16, SIX: The Musical will crown a new set of queens. Dylan Mulvaney and Abigail Barlow will make their Broadway debuts in the roles of Anne Boleyn and Katherine Howard, respectively. Returning from the original Broadway cast of SIX are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. Returning from the 2024 Broadway cast and North American tour of SIX is Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves. New casting for the role of Jane Seymour (currently played by Kelsie Watts) has yet to be announced.

Current alternates Aryn Bohannon, Sierra Fermin, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert and Aiyana Smash will continue in their respective roles. The current Broadway on-stage cast members will play their final performance on February 15.

Mulvaney is an actress, comedian and New York Times bestselling author who is best known for her viral Days of Girlhood series. Her solo play The Least Problematic Woman in the World ran at the Lucille Lortel Theatre this past fall. Other credits include The Drowsy Chaperone at Carnegie Hall and The Book of Mormon national tour.

Barlow is a Grammy winning singer, songwriter and composer best known for her viral pop songs including “Heartbreak Hotel,” and as one half of Barlow and Bear, the writing duo behind "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album" and Disney’s Moana 2.

Grammy and Emmy-winning actress Hicks returns to SIX on Broadway from the original cast. Her other Broadway credits include Sugar in Some Like It Hot, the 2015 revival of The Color Purple and Aladdin. Donalson returns to the Queendom after last being seen in the world premiere of Dolly Parton’s true original musical. She made her Broadway debut as the Fortune Teller in Aladdin. In addition to SIX, Uzele's previous Broadway credits include New York, New York and Once On This Island.

SIX celebrated its official Broadway opening night at the Lena Horne Theatre on October 3, 2021. Now in its fifth historic year on Broadway, SIX is the longest running of 200 shows to have played in the Lena Horne Theatre since it first opened a century ago as the Mansfield Theatre in 1926.

The national tour of SIX is currently playing cities throughout the U.S. The production is also currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the U.K. and Ireland, and in cities throughout Europe.

