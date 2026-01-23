My Father Will Hear About This! New Photos of Tom Felton & the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Year 7 Broadway Cast

It doesn't take a Hogwarts education to know what the Muggles want: more photos of Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway. Hold off on sending those Howlers, because the production just released additional shots of Felton and the Year 7 cast on stage at the Lyric Theatre. Mischief Managed!

Check out a selection of the new photos below, and browse the full gallery to your heart's content. Don't worry—they won't walk out of the frame.

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy and John Skelley as Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Emmet Smith as Albus Potter and Aidan Close as Scorpius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Daniel Fredrick as Ron Weasley, Janae Hammond as Rose Granger-Weasley, Rachel Christopher as Hermione Granger, John Skelley as Harry Potter, Emmet Smith as Albus Potter, Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter, Aidan Close as Scorpius Malfoy and Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter, John Skelley as Harry Potter, Megan Byrne as Professor McGonagall and Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

John Skelley as Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

