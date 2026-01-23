My Father Will Hear About This! New Photos of Tom Felton & the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Year 7 Broadway Cast

Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)
It doesn't take a Hogwarts education to know what the Muggles want: more photos of Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway. Hold off on sending those Howlers, because the production just released additional shots of Felton and the Year 7 cast on stage at the Lyric Theatre. Mischief Managed!
Check out a selection of the new photos below, and browse the full gallery to your heart's content. Don't worry—they won't walk out of the frame.