A Chance to Dream Again: Masquerade Announces 14-Week Extension, New Casting

Masquerade, the off-Broadway reimagining of The Phantom of the Opera, will usher audiences into its labyrinth of intrigue for 14 additional weeks. Due to popular demand, the show is now scheduled to run through July 5, 2026. An immersive experience unlike any other, Masquerade allows audiences to experience Phantom's haunting love story across six floors, where nothing is quite what it seems.

The advent of Masquerade's extension also comes with new casting developments. Quentin Earl Darrington, Ryan Vona and Addie Morales will step into the revolving roles of the Phantom and Christine. Dan Hoy will join the cast as Raoul, with Liz Pearce as Giry and Cooper Stanton as Buquet. Milena Comeau comes on board as an ensemble member, as well as Audrey Logan and Sean Seamus Thompson, who will serve as vacation swings.

Created and directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus and featuring Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic score, Masquerade is not to be missed.

Get tickets to Masquerade!