2026 Tony Awards Ceremony Sets Date and Venue

The 2026 Tony Awards have a date and venue. The 79th annual celebration of Broadway will take place on June 7, 2026, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The ceremony will be broadcast live to both coasts on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ from 8:00–11:00 p.m. ET/5:00–8:00 p.m. PT. Presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, the awards will recognize outstanding achievement by theater professionals during the 2025-2026 Broadway season.

The Tony Awards eligibility cut-off date for the 2025-2026 season is April 26, 2026 for all Broadway productions which meet all other eligibility requirements. Nominations for the 2026 Tony Awards will be announced on May 5, 2026.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League.