Beetlejuice North American Tour Announces Full Casting

The North American tour of Beetlejuice has announced its full cast. Playing its first performance on February 13 in Fresno, California at the Saroyan Theatre, the tour officially launches at the SAFE Credit Union Performing Arts Center in Sacramento, California on February 17 before haunting over 50 cities across North America.

Leading the cast will be Ryan Stajmiger as Beetlejuice and Leianna Weaver as Lydia Deetz. Rounding out the principal cast are David Wilson as Adam, Kaitlin Feely as Barbara, Jeff Brooks as Charles and Bailey Frakenberg as Delia. They are joined by Alessandra Casanova as Miss Argentina, Adam Fields as Otho, Da’Zaria Harris as Maxine Dean/Juno, Dan Mason as Maxie Dean and Mai Caslowitz as the Girl Scout. The touring company also features Justin Baret, Neftali Benitez, Mathew Blasio, Ian Dembek, Carly Natania Grossman, Haley Izurieta, Sterling Nelson Jones, Michael P. Korner, Catie Leonard, Nick Signor, Jillian Worthing and Nicole Zelka. The tour is directed by Catie Davis and choreographed by Michael Fatica.

Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, the musical comedy tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. Under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it’s a remarkably touching show about family, love and making the most of every Day-O!

Beetlejuice was originally directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers with a score by Eddie Perfect, a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, music supervision, orchestrations and incidental music by Kris Kukul and original choreography by Connor Gallagher. It includes scenic design by David Korins, costume design by six-time Tony winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony winner Kenneth Posner, sound design by Tony winner Peter Hylenski, projection design by Peter Nigrini, puppet design by Michael Curry, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, illusions by Michael Weber, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and makeup design by Joe Dulude II.