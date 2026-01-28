 Skip to main content
Hogwarts Express: Backstage at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child With Aidan Close, Episode 6: All Was Well

Hogwarts Express
by Jonah de Forest • Jan 28, 2026
Aidan Close, Trish Lindstrom, Daniel Frederick, John Skelley, Rachel Christopher and Emmet Smith

Aidan Close plays Scorpius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway. For six weeks, he’s taking fans backstage at the Lyric Theatre to see where the real magic happens.

Oh, Aidan! How we’ll miss your backstage shenanigans. In the final installment of his vlog, Close partakes in a Harry Potter-themed pinball fundraiser and does his final rock, paper, scissors tally with Emmet Smith (Albus Potter). For his last fireside reading, John Skelley narrates an excerpt from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows with the help of some special guests.

You can catch highlights of the episode on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Get tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child!

