Too Good To Be True: Jersey Boys to Kick Off 20th Anniversary Tour

Jersey Boys, the international sensation that follows the rise of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, is hitting the road for its 20th anniversary. A North American tour of the beloved jukebox musical will begin in September 2026. Tour cities and casting will be announced at later dates.

Featuring classic songs like “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” Jersey Boys tells the story of four Essex County crooners who start on a street corner and end up one of the most successful pop acts of the ‘60s.

The recipient of Broadway’s Tony, London’s Olivier and Australia’s Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, Jersey Boys is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide. The original Broadway production opened in 2005 and was the 12th longest-running show in Broadway history when it closed in 2017. It returned to New York with a new production from November 2017 to May 2022. Jersey Boys has also had multiple national tours from 2006 through 2022 as well as productions in Las Vegas, Chicago and Toronto.

The Jersey Boys 20th anniversary North American tour will be staged by the original Broadway creative team, led by director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo, with scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Steve Canyon Kennedy, projections design by Michael Clark and production supervision by Danny Austin. Orchestrations are by Steve Orich and music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose.