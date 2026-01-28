The Party Never Stops Backstage at The Great Gatsby: See Exclusive Cast Photos

It's all glitz and glamour onstage at the Broadway Theatre, where The Great Gatsby is roaring on. But the real party is backstage, and we can take you there. Grab a glass, because everyone's invited. Stars Jeremy Jordan, Aisha Jackson, Michael Maliakel, Samantha Pauly, Linedy Genao and the full Broadway company opened up their dressing rooms to us for photos as they got ready for the matinee. The performers spilled the tea on backstage traditions, shared sentimental stories behind treasured keepsakes and favorite fan gifts and let us in on their pre-show routines.

We're giving you the green light to get lost in the photos below. Be sure to check out the full gallery for an intimate look at the cast of The Great Gatsby preparing for the Broadway party. If you don't go now, you might never know!

"I have a different vibe in every dressing room," Aisha Jackson says. (The Great Gatsby is her seventh Broadway show.) "But Broadway Bear goes to every dressing room. He gets mementos from every show that he's been in. People make him bracelets. This boa is from Jenn Simard!" (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

"It's cool because people give me the leeway to play with it and to continue finding new colors every show," Jeremy Jordan says of his ever-evolving performance as Jay Gatsby. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

"My favorite part of playing Myrtle is how it challenges me every day. It terrifies me, and I think that's a good thing because I'm not bored, I'm not complacent," says Linedy Genao. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

"I am a creature of habit. I eat the same thing for breakfast every day, and I have for the last eight years," says Michael Maliakel, who plays Nick Carraway. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

"Usually on two-show days I have the little one here with me," says Samantha Pauly (Jordan Baker) of her dog Scampi. "Everybody loves him. I take him out to stage door and nobody gives a shit about me—and honestly that's fine. He's an icon." (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

