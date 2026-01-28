The Party Never Stops Backstage at The Great Gatsby: See Exclusive Cast Photos

Jeremy Jordan (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
It's all glitz and glamour onstage at the Broadway Theatre, where The Great Gatsby is roaring on. But the real party is backstage, and we can take you there. Grab a glass, because everyone's invited. Stars Jeremy Jordan, Aisha Jackson, Michael Maliakel, Samantha Pauly, Linedy Genao and the full Broadway company opened up their dressing rooms to us for photos as they got ready for the matinee. The performers spilled the tea on backstage traditions, shared sentimental stories behind treasured keepsakes and favorite fan gifts and let us in on their pre-show routines.
We're giving you the green light to get lost in the photos below. Be sure to check out the full gallery for an intimate look at the cast of The Great Gatsby preparing for the Broadway party. If you don't go now, you might never know!