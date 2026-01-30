Death Becomes Betsy: Backstage at Death Becomes Her With Betsy Wolfe, Episode 3: Siempre Snow Day

Betsy Wolfe plays the mortality-defying diva Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her on Broadway. For six weeks, she’s taking us behind the velvet curtain at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where the fountain of youth runs on tap.



As New York is besieged by snow, Wolfe braves the storm in her "baked potato" puffer jacket. Backstage, she treats us to a Celtic dance demonstration, interviews the cast about their ideal snow day activities and confabs with ensemble member/acrobatics captain Warren Yang about the show's notorious stair-fall stunt.

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.







Get tickets to Death Becomes Her!