 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Death Becomes Betsy: Backstage at Death Becomes Her With Betsy Wolfe, Episode 3: Siempre Snow Day

Death Becomes Betsy
by Jonah de Forest • Jan 30, 2026
Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe plays the mortality-defying diva Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her on Broadway. For six weeks, she’s taking us behind the velvet curtain at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where the fountain of youth runs on tap.

As New York is besieged by snow, Wolfe braves the storm in her "baked potato" puffer jacket. Backstage, she treats us to a Celtic dance demonstration, interviews the cast about their ideal snow day activities and confabs with ensemble member/acrobatics captain Warren Yang about the show's notorious stair-fall stunt.

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.



Get tickets to Death Becomes Her!

Related Shows

Death Becomes Her

from $63.74

Star Files

Christopher Sieber

Jennifer Simard

Michelle Williams

Betsy Wolfe
View All (4)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Rachel Dratch, Juliette Lewis, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez & More to Star in The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway
  2. Jeremy Jordan Talks Just In Time Casting, Jonathan Groff and Making the Role of Bobby Darin His Own
  3. Morgan Dudley Gives a Mesmerizing Performance of 'Flowers' From Hadestown
Back to Top