Here We Go Again: Mamma Mia! Resumes North American Tour

Fresh off its six-month run on Broadway, which played its final performance on February 1, Mamma Mia! is hitting the road again. The ultimate feel-good musical based on the songs of ABBA will launch back into its 25th anniversary tour starting March 5, 2026 in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Joining the tour are new principal cast members Jessica Crouch (Pretty Woman) as Donna Sheridan, Juliette M. Ojeda (The Notebook) as Sophie Sheridan and Leland Burnett as Bill Austin. The principal cast members continuing on tour from the Broadway run are Carly Sakolove as Rosie, Jalynn Steele as Tanya, Rob Marnell as Harry Bright, Victor Wallace as Sam Carmichael and Grant Reynolds as Sky.

Also newly joining the company are Steven Gagliano (Eddie), Maddie Garbaty (Ali), Dominic Young (Pepper), Julia Charkales, Kate Cummings, Rob Hancock, Alex Lanning, Jaden T. Martinez, Jason Mulay, Emma X. O’Loughlin, Sarah Santos and Kristina Walz. Returning company members include Lena Owens (Lisa), Sarah Agrusa, Alessandra Antonelli, Jordan De Leon, Andy Garcia, Danny Lopez-Alicea, Makoa, Erica Mansfield, Faith Northcutt, Blake Price, Dorian Quinn, Lauren Soto and George Vickers V.

With music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production is designed by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken and musical supervision, additional material and arrangements by Martin Koch.

The North American tour production team is led by associate director Martha Banta, associate choreographer Janet Rothermel and associate music supervisor David Holcenberg, with associate designers Brian Webb (scenic), Lucy Gaiger (costumes), Ed McCarthy (lighting), David Patridge (sound) and Jeff Knaggs (hair).