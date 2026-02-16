SIX: The Musical Welcomes a New Cast of Broadway Queens Tonight

Let the coronation commence! Six new divas assume their places on the throne in SIX: The Musical on February 16, 2026. Dylan Mulvaney and Abigail Barlow make their Broadway debuts in the roles of Anne Boleyn and Katherine Howard, respectively. Returning from the original Broadway cast of SIX are Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. Returning from the 2024 Broadway cast and North American tour of SIX is Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, and returning from the 2024 Broadway cast and first national tour is Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour.

"Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived." SIX transforms the scorned wives of Henry VIII into a fleet of pop stars who share the stage in an unforgettable concert spectacular.

