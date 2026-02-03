Olympic Gold Medalist Laurie Hernandez to Make Broadway Debut in & Juliet

Laurie Hernandez, the two-time medal-winning Olympic gymnast, will join the company of the hit Broadway musical & Juliet. Hernandez will make her Broadway debut as part of the show’s ensemble, in the featured dance role of Charmion, beginning March 17 at the Sondheim Theatre for performances through June 14, 2026.

Hernandez was part of the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team dubbed the "Final Five" at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics, winning a gold medal with the team and individually winning a silver medal on the balance beam. Since then, Hernandez has written two books, received a Sports Emmy Award for her 2024 Summer Olympics commentary and won season 23 of Dancing With the Stars.

“I’ve always been such a Broadway fan, so to make my Broadway debut in & Juliet is a dream come true,” Hernandez said. “The show is so much fun to watch as an audience member, and I can’t wait to join this incredible cast and actually perform in the show each night.”

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love—on her terms. Created by David West Read and featuring a playlist of Max Martin’s pop hits including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way” and “Confident,” the production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The current Broadway company includes Gianna Harris as Juliet, James Monroe Iglehart as Lance, Teal Wicks as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Kandi Burruss as Angélique, Liam Pearce as Romeo and Nathan Levy as François. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Halima Dodo, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier and Romy Vuksan complete the cast.

