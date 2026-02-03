 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

See John Cameron Mitchell and Simu Liu in New Oh, Mary! Photos

First Look
by Jamie Kravitz • Feb 3, 2026
John Cameron Mitchell and Simu Liu in "Oh, Mary!"
(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Ahead of their first performances in Broadway's Oh, Mary! on February 3, new photos have been released of John Cameron Mitchell and Simu Liu in the production. Mitchell, a Tony and Obie Award winning actor, writer and director, joins the company as Mary Todd Lincoln for performances through April 26. Liu makes his Broadway debut in the role of Mary’s Teacher, joining the company for performances through April 21 at the Lyceum Theatre.

Get a first look at Mitchell and Liu in character alongside continuing cast members John-Andrew Morrison as Mary’s Husband, Jenn Harris as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant in the photos below.

John Cameron Mitchell as Mary Todd Lincoln in “Oh, Mary!” (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
John-Andrew Morrison as Mary's Husband and John Cameron Mitchell as Mary Todd Lincoln in "Oh, Mary!" (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
John Cameron Mitchell as Mary Todd Lincoln and Simu Liu as Mary's Teacher in "Oh, Mary!" (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Jenn Harris as Mary's Chaperone and John Cameron Mitchell as Mary Todd Lincoln in "Oh, Mary!" (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
John Cameron Mitchell as Mary Todd Lincoln in "Oh, Mary!" (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
John Cameron Mitchell as Mary Todd Lincoln and John-Andrew Morrison as Mary's Husband in "Oh, Mary!"(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Get tickets to Oh, Mary!

Related Shows

Oh, Mary!

from $85.99

Star Files

Jenn Harris

Simu Liu

Tony Macht

John Cameron Mitchell

John-Andrew Morrison
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Michael Kostroff, Elizabeth Canavan & More Complete Dog Day Afternoon Broadway Cast
  2. Buena Vista Social Club Wins 2026 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album
  3. A King is Born! Jeremy Noel on the Joy of The Lion King, Going on as Simba and Writing His Own Music
Back to Top