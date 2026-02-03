See John Cameron Mitchell and Simu Liu in New Oh, Mary! Photos

Ahead of their first performances in Broadway's Oh, Mary! on February 3, new photos have been released of John Cameron Mitchell and Simu Liu in the production. Mitchell, a Tony and Obie Award winning actor, writer and director, joins the company as Mary Todd Lincoln for performances through April 26. Liu makes his Broadway debut in the role of Mary’s Teacher, joining the company for performances through April 21 at the Lyceum Theatre.

Get a first look at Mitchell and Liu in character alongside continuing cast members John-Andrew Morrison as Mary’s Husband, Jenn Harris as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant in the photos below.

John Cameron Mitchell as Mary Todd Lincoln in “Oh, Mary!” (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

John-Andrew Morrison as Mary's Husband and John Cameron Mitchell as Mary Todd Lincoln in "Oh, Mary!" (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

John Cameron Mitchell as Mary Todd Lincoln and Simu Liu as Mary's Teacher in "Oh, Mary!" (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Jenn Harris as Mary's Chaperone and John Cameron Mitchell as Mary Todd Lincoln in "Oh, Mary!" (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

John Cameron Mitchell as Mary Todd Lincoln in "Oh, Mary!" (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

John Cameron Mitchell as Mary Todd Lincoln and John-Andrew Morrison as Mary's Husband in "Oh, Mary!"(Photo: Emilio Madrid)

