See John Cameron Mitchell and Simu Liu in New Oh, Mary! Photos

John Cameron Mitchell and Simu Liu in "Oh, Mary!" (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Ahead of their first performances in Broadway's Oh, Mary! on February 3, new photos have been released of John Cameron Mitchell and Simu Liu in the production. Mitchell, a Tony and Obie Award winning actor, writer and director, joins the company as Mary Todd Lincoln for performances through April 26. Liu makes his Broadway debut in the role of Mary’s Teacher, joining the company for performances through April 21 at the Lyceum Theatre.
Get a first look at Mitchell and Liu in character alongside continuing cast members John-Andrew Morrison as Mary’s Husband, Jenn Harris as Mary’s Chaperone and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant in the photos below.