Sponsored
Death Becomes Betsy: Backstage at Death Becomes Her With Betsy Wolfe, Episode 4: Spinning Balls of Death

Death Becomes Betsy
by Jonah de Forest • Feb 6, 2026
Tamsen Fadal and Betsy Wolfe

Betsy Wolfe plays the mortality-defying diva Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her on Broadway. For six weeks, she’s taking us behind the velvet curtain at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where the fountain of youth runs on tap.

In her fourth episode, Wolfe shares some backstage secrets and gives fans a closer look at the production's costumes and props (including the unseen cheetah-print lining for Madeline's stint at the morgue). Then, she gets a "fancy person" facial ("Madeline Ashton could never!") and celebrates Death Becomes Her reaching 500 performances with the cast and crew. Plus, a meta-cinematic moment wherein Wolfe vlogs while simultaneously being filmed for The Broadway Show with our very own Tamsen Fadal. 

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

 

Get tickets to Death Becomes Her!

