Death Becomes Betsy: Backstage at Death Becomes Her With Betsy Wolfe, Episode 4: Spinning Balls of Death

Betsy Wolfe plays the mortality-defying diva Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her on Broadway. For six weeks, she’s taking us behind the velvet curtain at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where the fountain of youth runs on tap.

In her fourth episode, Wolfe shares some backstage secrets and gives fans a closer look at the production's costumes and props (including the unseen cheetah-print lining for Madeline's stint at the morgue). Then, she gets a "fancy person" facial ("Madeline Ashton could never!") and celebrates Death Becomes Her reaching 500 performances with the cast and crew. Plus, a meta-cinematic moment wherein Wolfe vlogs while simultaneously being filmed for The Broadway Show with our very own Tamsen Fadal.

