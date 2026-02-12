Jisel Soleil Ayon Serves Strength and Sass as Angelica in Hamilton on Broadway

Age: 27

Hometown: Long Beach, California

Current role: Jisel Soleil Ayon plays Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton on Broadway. (Work!) This marks her Broadway debut.

Previous roles: Ayon played Angelica Schuyler on Hamilton's 2nd national tour (Philip Company) and Jenna in the 2nd national tour of Waitress.

Jisel Soleil Ayon (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Got It From My Mama

Raised in a musical family, Ayon was introduced to the genre by her mother, in the form of VHS versions of the classics. She names Hello, Dolly!, My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music, Mary Poppins and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang as films that were "paramount" in providing her with an early musical theater education. "The bug bit me right there," she says. "The performers really caught my eye and made me admire and obsess over this art form. Julie Andrews, Barbra Streisand in Hello, Dolly! is otherworldly. It made me fall in love with musical theater all over again, rewatching her." While not a performer herself, Ayon's mom has pipes, and she works with music and kids. Ayon's uncles played in a band, and her younger brother is "a beautiful singer. I'm going to regret that I said that," she laughs, "but he's in med school."

Setting The Stage

Growing up singing and dancing, Ayon has a clear memory of her debut role in a first grade production of Jack and the Beanstalk. "I really, really, really wanted the golden goose, but I didn't get it. I was Jack's mother instead. But to this day, I remember that golden goose song. I swear to you." When she was around four years old, she saw a production of The Lion King, which opened her eyes to the spectacle of live theater. "The wonder and magic of all of these animals bouncing around the theater is crazy. I think that was the first time that I was like, 'Whoa, What is this? I have to know more. I have to see more and experience more.'" Still, she didn't make the decision to perform professionally until two years into college, where she was studying to be a speech therapist.

It Won't Be Long Now

"I came out of an advisor meeting and he made me realize that I wasn't in it because I loved it. I was in it because it felt practical and rational," Ayon says of her original career path. "I came out crying and was like, 'I don't think I want to do this, but I also don't know what I want to do.'" It was then that she ran into a mentor, the director of her school's production of In the Heights, who told her: "As an educator, I'm very careful who I encourage to do this, because this is hard to do. I can count on one hand the amount of people, and you're one of them," Ayon recalls. "It was her belief in me that instilled confidence in my abilities. She really believed in me, and made me believe in myself. So I was like, 'Alright, I'm taking the leap.'" She transferred schools, and the rest is history. "I realized that performing was a passion I had that I couldn't live without. With each job that I do now, it confirms that this is what I'm supposed to be doing."