Jennifer Hudson Joins Dreamgirls Broadway Revival as Producer

EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson will join the producing team for Dreamgirls, returning to New York this fall in its first-ever newly directed and choreographed Broadway revival. Hudson won the Academy Award for her portrayal of Effie White in the 2006 Bill Condon film. The Dreamgirls musical marks her third Broadway producing credit. She joins producers Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue Wagner and John Johnson.

With a book and lyrics by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger, this new production will be directed and choreographed by five-time Tony nominee Camille A. Brown. The original Broadway production was directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett.

“Twenty years ago, my life changed forever because of a film called Dreamgirls. Inspired by the iconic stage musical, I was given the opportunity of a lifetime to portray the one and only Effie White—a woman whose story and voice remain an ever-present force in my life," said Hudson in a statement. "I am beyond honored to join the extraordinary producing team behind this special, newly reimagined Broadway revival, and to help bring Dreamgirls back to the stage through the visionary direction and choreography of Camille A. Brown. This fall cannot come soon enough.”

Premiering on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre in 1981, the original production fused R&B, soul and showbiz storytelling like never before, introducing now-legendary hits including “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,” “One Night Only,” and the title anthem “Dreamgirls.” It garnered 13 Tony Award nominations and won six, including Best Book of a Musical, Best Actor and Actress in Featured Roles, and launched the career of Jennifer Holliday.

More Dreamgirls news will be announced soon.