The Hop: Backstage at Stranger Things: The First Shadow With Burke Swanson, Episode 1: On the Radio

Burke Swanson plays James Hopper Jr. in Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway. (His character grows up to be chief of police Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour in the Netflix series.) No stranger—pun intended!—to shooting behind-the-scenes content, Swanson took Broadway.com on a backstage tour last fall. Now, he's turning the Broadway.com vlog upside down, capturing his final weeks with the full original Broadway cast.

For his inaugural episode, Swanson gives some background on his life in the arts, documents his morning routine and answers questions from fans in his poster-adorned dressing room. Stay tuned for a special playlist inspired by the show's fictional radio station, 103.5 WBOB.

Episodes are released weekly on Tuesdays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

