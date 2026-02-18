Whitney Leavitt Extends as Roxie Hart in Chicago

Whitney Leavitt will return to Chicago on Broadway as Roxie Hart from March 23 through April 5. Originally scheduled for a six-week engagement through March 15, she has extended due to popular demand. Leavitt will not be performing March 16–22.

Leavitt is a Utah-based reality star known for Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. She also competed on the most recent season of Dancing With the Stars. She made her Broadway debut in the role on February 2 at the Ambassador Theatre.

In addition to Leavitt, the current cast of Chicago features Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and M. Kilgore as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Zach Bravo, Austin Dunn, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm and Jeff Sullivan.

Chicago is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking. The Tony-winning musical revival features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.

