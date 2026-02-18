Death of a Salesman Extends Its Broadway Run, Completes Casting

The forthcoming Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's landmark drama Death of a Salesman has been extended for an additional eight weeks. Having previously been announced to run through June 14, the limited engagement will now play through August 9, 2026. Preview performances begin on March 6, with opening night set for April 9. News of an extension coincides with complete casting for the production. Katherine Romans has come on board as Miss Forsythe, along with Mary Neely as Letta. Alexis Bronkovic will understudy Letta and The Woman, Erik Kilpatrick will understudy Charley and Brendan Donaldson will understudy Uncle Ben and Stanley. Aidan Cazeau and Charlie Niccolini round out the cast.

As previously announced, the new batch of cast members will be joined onstage by Christopher Abbott, Ben Ahlers, K. Todd Freeman, Jonathan Cake, John Drea, Michael Benjamin Washington, Tasha Lawrence, Jake Silbermann, Joaquin Consuelos, Jake Termine, Karl Green and Jack Falahee, with Tony winners Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf leading the production.

Directed by Tony winner Joe Mantello, the creative team includes scenic design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Rudy Mance, lighting design by Jack Knowles and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Pulitzer Prize and Grammy winning musician Caroline Shaw will compose an original score.

