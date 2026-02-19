Much Ado About Nothing Starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell Comes to Broadway This Fall

Tony and Olivier Award winning director/producer Jamie Lloyd's production of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing is crossing the pond. Starring Tony nominee Tom Hiddleston as Benedick and three-time Olivier nominee Hayley Atwell as Beatrice, the production comes to Broadway this fall for 10 weeks only at a Shubert theater to be announced.

The production played the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London's West End last spring, and was recently nominated for four Critics' Circle Awards, including Best Director for Lloyd and Best Shakespearean Performances for both Hiddleston and Atwell.

Hiddleston previously collaborated with Lloyd in Harold Pinter's Betrayal, which premiered in London and transferred to Broadway in 2019. The production was nominated for four Tony Awards including Hiddleston’s nomination for Best Actor in a Play.

Atwell makes her Broadway debut in Much Ado About Nothing. She previously appeared in Lloyd’s 2013 London production of The Pride, for which she received an Olivier nomination for Best Actress in a Play. She received additional nominations in 2009 for Miller's A View from the Bridge and in 2020 for Ibsen's Rosmersholm.

Lloyd's other Broadway directing credits include Waiting for Godot, Sunset Boulevard, A Doll's House and Cyrano de Bergerac.

"Working with both Tom and Hayley again on Much Ado About Nothing at the Drury Lane was exhilarating. The chemistry between the two of them was palpable from the first rehearsal and I could sense it was a magical pairing for the ages. It’s an honor to bring their joyous performances in Shakespeare’s beloved comedy to Broadway this fall," Lloyd said.

Additional information, including theater, production dates, additional casting and creative team will be announced shortly.