All in a Day's Work: Tickets Now on Sale for The Receptionist Off-Broadway; Complete Casting Announced

Tickets are now on sale for Second Stage Theater’s production of Adam Bock’s The Receptionist. The savagely funny dark comedy will begin previews on April 15 at the Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center, with an official opening night set for May 7.

Dutiful receptionist Beverly Wilkins lords over the Northeast Office with cheerful aplomb—brewing coffee, gossiping with her coworkers, (begrudgingly) supplying pens and fielding phone calls. When a mysterious visitor from the Central Office shows up, the true nature of what lies beyond Beverly’s desk becomes increasingly suspect. Directed by Obie winner Sarah Benson, The Receptionist marks Bock’s return to Second Stage after his breakout play The Swimmers was produced by the company in 2005.

The cast will feature two-time Tony winner Katie Finneran (The Thanksgiving Play, Noises Off, Promises, Promises) as Beverly, Mallori Johnson (Hulu’s Kindred, Genius: MLK/X) as Lorraine Taylor, Nael Nacer (Meet the Cartozians, Prayer for the French Republic) as Edward Raymond and Will Pullen (To Kill a Mockingbird, Apple TV’s Dope Thief) as Martin Dart. On the production end, The Receptionist boasts scenic design by dots, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Stacey Derosier and sound design by Bray Poor.

