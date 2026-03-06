Death of a Salesman Revival Starring Nathan Lane Starts Tonight on Broadway

We're buying what they're selling. The Broadway revival of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman begins performances on March 6 at the Winter Garden Theatre, with opening night set for April 9. Considered one of the great American plays, the production will run through June 14, 2026.

Tony winners Nathan Lane and Laurie Metcalf lead the cast as Willy and Linda Loman, respectively. They are joined by Christopher Abbott, Ben Ahlers, K. Todd Freeman, Jonathan Cake, John Drea, Michael Benjamin Washington, Tasha Lawrence and Jake Silbermann. Joaquin Consuelos, Jake Termine, Karl Green, Jack Falahee, Katherine Romans, Mary Neely, Aidan Cazeau and Charlie Niccolini round out the cast.

Directed by Tony winner Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman features scenic design by Chloe Lamford, costume design by Rudy Mance, lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman and an original score by Pulitzer Prize and Grammy Award winning musician Caroline Shaw.

