Sara Bareilles, John Legend, Gloria Estefan, Norah Jones & More Preview New Musicals at Broadway Across America 2026 Conference

John Legend previews music from his new musical "Imitation of Life" onstage at the 2026 Broadway Across America Conference. (Photo by Sergio Villarini)

Broadway’s next generation of major musicals took center stage earlier this month as Broadway Across America hosted its 2026 Theatrical Conference, a high-profile gathering of industry insiders and top artists including Sara Bareilles, Gloria Estefan, Jon M. Chu, John Legend, Norah Jones, Jennifer Nettles, Vanessa Williams, TLC and more.

The invitation-only conference was held February 9–11 at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, bringing together theater leaders from New York and more than 45 cities across North America. The event opened with a keynote address from director Jon M. Chu (Wicked, Crazy Rich Asians), setting the tone for a forward-looking look at the future of commercial theater.

John Gore, CEO of The John Gore Organization, emphasized the importance of in-person connection. “Theater has always been about people coming together in the same room,” he said. “This conference is a reminder of what makes live performance so powerful.”

A central focus of the conference was a series of creative sessions spotlighting new and in-development musicals, many accompanied by live performances from composers and cast members. These presentations offered an early look at productions being developed for Broadway and national tours.

Panel moderator Lisa Petrillo chats with director Michael Grief and

co-composers Emily and Gloria Estefan about the new musical "Basura."

(Photo by Sergio Villarini)

Musicals showcased during the conference included the current and scheduled Broadway offerings Galileo, Schmigadoon! and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), along with many upcoming projects:

• Basura, from Gloria and Emily Estefan, with a book by Karen Zacarías

• Crazy Rich Asians, directed by Jon M. Chu, with music by Helen Park, lyrics by Tat Tong and Amanda Green, and a book by Leah Nanako Winkler

• CrazySexyCool, inspired by the music and story of TLC

• The Devil Wears Prada, featuring original music by Sir Elton John

• Giulia: The Poison Queen of Palermo, featuring music by Jennifer Nettles

• The Heart, featuring music by Anne and Ian Eisendrath with a book and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan

• Imitation of Life, featuring music by John Legend and a book by Lynn Nottage

• The Interestings, a new musical by Sara Bareilles with a book by Sarah Ruhl and Meg Wolitzer

• Practical Magic, featuring music by Norah Jones

• 10 Things I Hate About You, with a score by Carly Rae Jepsen and Ethan Gruska and book by Lena Dunham

• Working Girl, with a score by Cyndi Lauper and book by Theresa Rebeck

The conference brought together many of the industry’s leading artists, including directors Michael Arden, Christopher Ashley, Maria Friedman, Michael Greif, Kwame Kwei-Armah, Liesl Tommy, Christopher Wheeldon and Mary Zimmerman.

Lauren Reid, President of The John Gore Organization, noted the collaborative spirit of the event. “This conference always offers a glimpse at the future of Broadway,” she said. “The generosity and openness with which artists shared their work made this year’s gathering especially exciting.”

By spotlighting bold new work from celebrated artists and emerging voices alike, the 2026 Broadway Across America Theatrical Conference offered a clear message to theater fans: the future of Broadway is packed with ambition, star power and a wide range of stories waiting to be told.

Lauren Reid, President of Broadway Across America, "Imitation of Life"

composer John Legend and John Gore, CEO of The John Gore Organization.

(Photo by Sergio Villarini)

