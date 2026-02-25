This Week on The Broadway Show: Matthew Morrison Teases Just In Time; Meet the Stars of Cats: The Jellicle Ball

This week on The Broadway Show, excitement is building for the spring season. Get to know the stars of Cats: The Jellicle Ball, including André De Shields (Old Deuteronomy) and the original Macavity in Cats, Ken Ard (DJ Griddlebone) as well as Broadway newcomers "Tempress" Chasity Moore (Grizabella) and Dudney Joseph Jr. (Munkustrap). Hear Matthew Morrison tease how he's putting his own spin on Just In Time ahead of his limited run. And there’s much more in store! Here's everything on deck in the new episode:

Ahead of his special engagement as Bobby Darin in Just In Time, Glee star Matthew Morrison sits down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek to talk about returning to Broadway on his own terms.

Get to know the stars of Cats: The Jellicle Ball, a Ball culture-inspired take on Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, and hear from choreographers Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons ahead of the show's Broadway premiere this spring.

Tony Macht, the long-running Mary's Husband's Assistant in Oh, Mary! on Broadway, walks to work with The Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper. He opens up about bringing the character to life onstage and constantly being surprised by the show’s longevity.

In the latest installment of Building Broadway, Death Becomes Her's choreographer Christopher Gattelli chats with Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens about the party happening eight times a week at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, and working with the show's new star, Betsy Wolfe.

In honor of Black History Month, The Broadway Show is celebrating some of the theater industry’s most influential Black artists. We invited Broadway actors to tell us about the individuals who most inspire them. This week, hear from stage favorite Jordan Fisher, who joins Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway as Seymour beginning March 6.

Learn about the Manhattan Theatre Club’s long-running “Lights Up!” program, sponsored by The John Gore Foundation, in a special Broadway community spotlight.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5PM ET on Wednesday, February 25 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.