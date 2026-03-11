Giant Begins Broadway Run Tonight With John Lithgow as Roald Dahl

The Olivier Award-winning West End transfer of Giant begins performances on Broadway March 11, ahead of a March 23 opening night. The production will play a limited 16-week engagement through June 28 at the Music Box Theatre, under the direction of two-time Tony winner Nicholas Hytner.

Two-time Tony winner John Lithgow reprises his Olivier-winning role as the children's book author Roald Dahl. Joining Lithgow in reprising their roles from the West End are You're the Worst star Aya Cash as American sales representative Jessie Stone, two-time Olivier winner Elliot Levey as British publisher Tom Maschler (his performance won him the Best Supporting Actor Olivier) and two-time Olivier nominee Rachael Stirling as Dahl's wife, Felicity Crosland. The trio will all be making their Broadway debuts in the production. Stella Everett (Running Point) also makes her Broadway debut as Hallie, and David Manis (To Kill a Mockingbird) plays Wally. Geoffrey Cantor, Annie Hägg, Eleanor Handley and Paul O'Brien round out the cast as understudies.

Written by Mark Rosenblatt, Giant features scenic and costume design by seven-time Tony winner Bob Crowley (The Inheritance, Once), lighting design by Anna Watson, sound design by Tony winner Darron L. West (Cult of Love) and wig, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates (Chess).

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends. Following its celebrated London run and three Olivier Awards, Giant dives into the true story of Roald Dahl and the controversy that reshaped his legacy.

