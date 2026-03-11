 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Giant Begins Broadway Run Tonight With John Lithgow as Roald Dahl

The three-time Olivier Award-winning production plays a limited engagement at the Music Box Theatre

Curtain Up
by Sophia Rubino • Mar 11, 2026
John Lithgow as Roald Dahl in "Giant"
(Photo: Johan Persson)

What to Know

  • Olivier Award-winning Giant begins Broadway performances March 11 at the Music Box Theatre, with opening night set for March 23 and a limited 16-week engagement through June 28
  • John Lithgow reprises his Olivier-winning role as Roald Dahl, leading the West End transfer under the direction of two-time Tony winner Nicholas Hytner, alongside Aya Cash, Elliot Levey and Rachael Stirling (all making their Broadway debuts)
  • Written by Mark Rosenblatt, Giant explores the controversy surrounding legendary children’s author Roald Dahl, following a celebrated London run that earned three Olivier Awards.

The Olivier Award-winning West End transfer of Giant begins performances on Broadway March 11, ahead of a March 23 opening night. The production will play a limited 16-week engagement through June 28 at the Music Box Theatre, under the direction of two-time Tony winner Nicholas Hytner.

Two-time Tony winner John Lithgow reprises his Olivier-winning role as the children's book author Roald Dahl. Joining Lithgow in reprising their roles from the West End are You're the Worst star Aya Cash as American sales representative Jessie Stone, two-time Olivier winner Elliot Levey as British publisher Tom Maschler (his performance won him the Best Supporting Actor Olivier) and two-time Olivier nominee Rachael Stirling as Dahl's wife, Felicity Crosland. The trio will all be making their Broadway debuts in the production. Stella Everett (Running Point) also makes her Broadway debut as Hallie, and David Manis (To Kill a Mockingbird) plays Wally. Geoffrey Cantor, Annie Hägg, Eleanor Handley and Paul O'Brien round out the cast as understudies.

Written by Mark Rosenblatt, Giant features scenic and costume design by seven-time Tony winner Bob Crowley (The Inheritance, Once), lighting design by Anna Watson, sound design by Tony winner Darron L. West (Cult of Love) and wig, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates (Chess).

A world-famous children’s author under threat. A battle of wills in the wake of scandal. And one chance to make amends. Following its celebrated London run and three Olivier Awards, Giant dives into the true story of Roald Dahl and the controversy that reshaped his legacy.

Get tickets to Giant!

Related Shows

Giant

from $85.99

Star Files

Aya Cash

Stella Everett

Eleanor Handley

Elliot Levey

John Lithgow

David Manis

Rachael Stirling
View All (7)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt to Reunite in Broadway’s Chicago
  2. Sarah Bowden to Return to Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Nini
  3. Joshua Colley Is 'Coming Home' to Broadway—This Time as Hadestown's Leading Man
Back to Top