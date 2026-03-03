The Hop: Backstage at Stranger Things: The First Shadow With Burke Swanson, Episode 3: Grab Your Flashlights

Burke Swanson plays James Hopper Jr. in Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway. (His character grows up to be chief of police Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour in the Netflix series.) No stranger—pun intended!—to shooting behind-the-scenes content, Swanson took Broadway.com on a backstage tour last fall. Now, he's turning the Broadway.com vlog upside down, capturing his final weeks with the full original Broadway cast.

For the third installment of his series, Swanson investigates which cast member gave him a secret valentine with an elaborately curated playlist. Backstage, Jamie Martin Mann, who plays Ted Wheeler, knits a hat and Robert T. Cunningham, who plays Charles Sinclair, shows us his “Wall of Roberts” amid a quick-change. Then, Francesca Yhlen and Lia Christina, who alternate in the role of Alice Creel, discuss balancing being on Broadway with school. Plus, ensemble member Malcolm Callender teases his vocals.

