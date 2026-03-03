 Skip to main content
The Hop: Backstage at Stranger Things: The First Shadow With Burke Swanson, Episode 3: Grab Your Flashlights

Burke Swanson shares backstage moments with Jamie Martin Mann, Robert T. Cunningham and more original cast members as he investigates a mystery

The Hop
by Jonah de Forest • Mar 3, 2026
Francesca Yhlen and Lia Christina

What to Know

  • Burke Swanson, who plays James Hopper Jr. in Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway, documents his final weeks with the original Broadway cast in the latest installment of his Broadway.com backstage vlog series
  • In the third episode, Swanson investigates a mystery valentine and secret playlist from a castmate while giving fans an inside look at dressing rooms, quick-changes and backstage traditions
  • The vlog features behind-the-scenes moments with Jamie Martin Mann, Robert T. Cunningham, Francesca Yhlen, Lia Christina and Malcolm Callender

Burke Swanson plays James Hopper Jr. in Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway. (His character grows up to be chief of police Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour in the Netflix series.) No stranger—pun intended!—to shooting behind-the-scenes content, Swanson took Broadway.com on a backstage tour last fall. Now, he's turning the Broadway.com vlog upside down, capturing his final weeks with the full original Broadway cast. 

For the third installment of his series, Swanson investigates which cast member gave him a secret valentine with an elaborately curated playlist. Backstage, Jamie Martin Mann, who plays Ted Wheeler, knits a hat and Robert T. Cunningham, who plays Charles Sinclair, shows us his “Wall of Roberts” amid a quick-change. Then, Francesca Yhlen and Lia Christina, who alternate in the role of Alice Creel, discuss balancing being on Broadway with school. Plus, ensemble member Malcolm Callender teases his vocals.

Episodes are released weekly on Tuesdays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

 

