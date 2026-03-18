 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

A Blind Date Spirals in Becky Shaw, Starting Tonight on Broadway

Second Stage Theater launches the Broadway premiere of Gina Gionfriddo’s acclaimed dark comedy at the Hayes Theater

Curtain Up
by Jonah de Forest • Mar 18, 2026
Lauren Patten, Madeline Brewer and Patrick Ball
(Photos: Jenny Anderson, Emma Trimm and Richard Knapp)

What to Know

  • Becky Shaw begins Broadway performances March 18 at the Hayes Theater, with opening night set for April 6
  • Written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Gina Gionfriddo and directed by Trip Cullman, the Second Stage Theater production stars Madeline Brewer alongside Lauren Patten, Alden Ehrenreich, Patrick Ball and Linda Emond
  • A razor-sharp dark comedy about a blind date gone spectacularly wrong, Becky Shaw was a Pulitzer Prize finalist and originally premiered off-Broadway at Second Stage in 2009

Second Stage Theater's Becky Shaw begins performances on Broadway at the Hayes Theater on March 18. Opening night is April 6.

Written by Gina Gionfriddo and directed by Trip Cullman, Becky Shaw stars Emmy nominee Madeline Brewer (Little Shop of HorrorsYouThe Handmaid’s Tale) in the title role of Becky Shaw, with Tony winner Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill) as Suzanna, Patrick Ball (The Pitt) as Andrew, Alden Ehrenreich (Weapons) as Max and Linda Emond (Cabaret, Death of a Salesman 2012 revival) as Susan.

The creative team includes scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Stacey Derosier and sound design by M.L. Dogg.

A blind date spirals spectacularly off the rails in the Broadway premiere of this razor-sharp dark comedy from two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Gionfriddo. Strap yourselves in—the show will make you laugh, gasp and maybe take a break from dating... permanently. A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Becky Shaw made its New York premiere off-Broadway at Second Stage in 2009. 

Get tickets to Becky Shaw!

Related Shows

Becky Shaw

from $69.62

Star Files

Patrick Ball

Madeline Brewer

Alden Ehrenreich

Linda Emond

Lauren Patten
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Lisa Ann Walter to Make Off-Broadway Debut in Heathers The Musical
  2. Liberation Announces Multi-City Run Following Broadway Engagement, Including Stop at Geffen Playhouse
  3. Patrick Wilson, James Carpinello and Marcus Chait’s Lost Boys Musical Is Ready to Fly
Back to Top