A Blind Date Spirals in Becky Shaw, Starting Tonight on Broadway

Second Stage Theater's Becky Shaw begins performances on Broadway at the Hayes Theater on March 18. Opening night is April 6.

Written by Gina Gionfriddo and directed by Trip Cullman, Becky Shaw stars Emmy nominee Madeline Brewer (Little Shop of Horrors, You, The Handmaid’s Tale) in the title role of Becky Shaw, with Tony winner Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill) as Suzanna, Patrick Ball (The Pitt) as Andrew, Alden Ehrenreich (Weapons) as Max and Linda Emond (Cabaret, Death of a Salesman 2012 revival) as Susan.

The creative team includes scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Stacey Derosier and sound design by M.L. Dogg.

A blind date spirals spectacularly off the rails in the Broadway premiere of this razor-sharp dark comedy from two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Gionfriddo. Strap yourselves in—the show will make you laugh, gasp and maybe take a break from dating... permanently. A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Becky Shaw made its New York premiere off-Broadway at Second Stage in 2009.

Get tickets to Becky Shaw!