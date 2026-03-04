McKenzie Kurtz Kicks Off Schmigadoon! Vlog—Help Choose the Name

Get ready to enjoy the ride! McKenzie Kurtz plays Betsy in Schmigadoon!, which begins performances at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4. The Broadway favorite is also Broadway.com's newest vlogger, taking fans behind the scenes during rehearsals and into previews. Her six-episode vlog will be released weekly on Fridays beginning March 13. Ahead of the first episode, we're asking fans to help choose the name! Head to Kurtz's Instagram page (@mckenziekurtz) to cast your vote, and check back on Broadway.com next Friday for the big reveal.

