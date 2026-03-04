 Skip to main content
McKenzie Kurtz Kicks Off Schmigadoon! Vlog—Help Choose the Name

The six-episode Broadway.com vlog premieres March 13, ahead of Schmigadoon! performances at the Nederlander Theatre

News
by Jamie Kravitz • Mar 4, 2026
McKenzie Kurtz in "Schmigadoon!"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

What to Know

  • McKenzie Kurtz will play Betsy in Schmigadoon! on Broadway, with performances beginning April 4 at the Nederlander Theatre
  • Kurtz is launching a six-episode Broadway.com vlog, taking fans behind the scenes of Schmigadoon! rehearsals and previews, premiering March 13 with weekly Friday episodes
  • Fans can help name the vlog series by voting on McKenzie Kurtz’s Instagram (@mckenziekurtz), with the official title reveal coming soon on Broadway.com

Get ready to enjoy the ride! McKenzie Kurtz plays Betsy in Schmigadoon!, which begins performances at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4. The Broadway favorite is also Broadway.com's newest vlogger, taking fans behind the scenes during rehearsals and into previews. Her six-episode vlog will be released weekly on Fridays beginning March 13. Ahead of the first episode, we're asking fans to help choose the name! Head to Kurtz's Instagram page (@mckenziekurtz) to cast your vote, and check back on Broadway.com next Friday for the big reveal.

Get tickets to Schmigadoon!

