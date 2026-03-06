Death Becomes Betsy: Backstage at Death Becomes Her With Betsy Wolfe, Episode 6: See You in the Afterlife

Betsy Wolfe plays the mortality-defying diva Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her on Broadway. For six weeks, she’s taking us behind the velvet curtain at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where the fountain of youth runs on tap.

For the fabulous final week of “Death Becomes Betsy,” Wolfe debuts a Schmackary’s cookie collab (For The Glaze!), shows off her February Playbill feature and shares a slew of parting words from her castmates. Not to worry, though. Each episode is immortal and available to watch at any time on the Broadway.com YouTube channel. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

