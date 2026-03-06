 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Death Becomes Betsy: Backstage at Death Becomes Her With Betsy Wolfe, Episode 6: See You in the Afterlife

Betsy Wolfe shares parting words from the Death Becomes Her cast and unveils a brand-new Death Becomes Her-inspired Schmackary's cookie collab

Death Becomes Betsy
by Sophia Rubino • Mar 6, 2026
Betsy Wolfe

What to Know

  • Betsy Wolfe stars as Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her on Broadway, taking fans behind the scenes at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in the six-week Broadway.com video series “Death Becomes Betsy”
  • In the final week of the series, Wolfe unveils a Schmackary’s cookie collaboration, celebrates her February Playbill feature and shares heartfelt send-offs from her Death Becomes Her castmates
  • Fans can stream all episodes of “Death Becomes Betsy” on the Broadway.com YouTube channel and watch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal

Betsy Wolfe plays the mortality-defying diva Madeline Ashton in Death Becomes Her on Broadway. For six weeks, she’s taking us behind the velvet curtain at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where the fountain of youth runs on tap.

For the fabulous final week of “Death Becomes Betsy,” Wolfe debuts a Schmackary’s cookie collab (For The Glaze!), shows off her February Playbill feature and shares a slew of parting words from her castmates. Not to worry, though. Each episode is immortal and available to watch at any time on the Broadway.com YouTube channel. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

 

Get tickets to Death Becomes Her!

Related Shows

Death Becomes Her

from $63.74

Star Files

Betsy Wolfe

Articles Trending Now

  1. 2026 Olivier Awards Nominations Announced—Paddington The Musical and Into the Woods Lead With 11 Nods Each
  2. Death of a Salesman on Broadway: What to Know Before Seeing the New Revival
  3. Photos: Daniel Radcliffe Returns to Broadway in Every Brilliant Thing
Back to Top