 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Olympian Laurie Hernandez Makes Her Broadway Debut in & Juliet Tonight

Don’t miss the medal-winning gymnast in the pop-powered hit featuring songs like “Roar” and “Since U Been Gone”

Curtain Up
by Jamie Kravitz • Mar 17, 2026
Laurie Hernandez
(Photo: Toon de Melker)

What to Know

  • Laurie Hernandez joins Broadway’s & Juliet beginning March 17, making her Broadway debut in the featured ensemble role of Charmion at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre for a limited run through June 14
  • Hernandez is a two-time Olympic medalist and member of the 2016 “Final Five” U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team, winning team gold and balance beam silver in Rio; she is also a Dancing With the Stars champion, author and Sports Emmy Award winner
  • & Juliet is the hit Broadway musical featuring the pop songs of Max Martin, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar” and “I Want It That Way,” with a current cast led by Gianna Harris, James Monroe Iglehart and Kandi Burruss

Laurie Hernandez, the two-time medal-winning Olympic gymnast, joins the Broadway company of & Juliet on March 17. Hernandez makes her Broadway debut as part of the show’s ensemble, in the featured dance role of Charmion, at the Sondheim Theatre for performances through June 14.

Hernandez was part of the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics team dubbed the "Final Five" at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympics, winning a gold medal with the team and individually winning a silver medal on the balance beam. Since then, Hernandez has written two books, received a Sports Emmy Award for her 2024 Summer Olympics commentary and won season 23 of Dancing With the Stars.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love—on her terms. Created by David West Read and featuring a playlist of Max Martin’s pop hits including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way” and “Confident,” the production is directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber.

The current Broadway company includes Gianna Harris as Juliet, James Monroe Iglehart as Lance, Alison Luff as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Kandi Burruss as Angélique, Liam Pearce as Romeo and Nathan Levy as François. Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Halima Dodo, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Kenneth Onesimus Goubran, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Elsa Keefe, Nicole Lamb, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Esosa Oviasu, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier and Romy Vuksan complete the cast. 

Get tickets to & Juliet!

Related Shows

& Juliet

from $54.28

Articles Trending Now

  1. The Broadway Show Spring Preview: Daniel Radcliffe, Adrien Brody & 16 New Broadway Shows
  2. Maya Rudolph Will Star as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! on Broadway
  3. Matthew Morrison Performs 'Just In Time' Ahead of His Broadway Turn as Bobby Darin—Exclusive First Look
Back to Top