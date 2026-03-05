Odds and Ends: Blood/Love Extends, Broadway Backwards Celebrates 20 Years & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

There Will Be Blood

Off-Broadway’s vampire pop opera Blood/Love has been extended through May 10. Created by Carey Renee Sharpe and Grammy nominee Dru DeCaro, Blood/Love began performances at Theater 555 on February 13, and officially opened on March 3. Sharpe plays the world’s first vampire, Valerie Bloodlove, searching for meaning under the neon glow of nightclub strobe lights until she meets a mortal with a secret. The production is directed by Hunter Bird, with choreography by Jonathan and Oksana Platero (Dancing With the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance) and Natalie Malotke.

More Stars Than There Are in Heaven

Broadway Backwards is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a cavalcade of stars. The one-night-only event presents an evening of gender-reversed performances that celebrate queer visibility. Held at the Gershwin Theatre, Broadway Backwards benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual & Transgender Community Center (The Center). Tony nominee Jenn Colella is returning for a sixth year to host. Among the newly announced performers are Tony winner and original Sweeney Todd Len Cariou, Bobby Conte, Chess breakout (and Broadway.com vlogging alum) Hannah Cruz, Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, Nancy Dussault, Felicia Finley, Grey Henson, Robyn Hurder, Lee Roy Reams and Tony-winning theater legend Leslie Uggams. These performers will be joined by the previously announced Kate Baldwin, Bryan Terrell Clark, Bradley Dean, Lea DeLaria, Tony-winning Dreamgirl Jennifer Holliday, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Michael McElroy, Tony winner Lauren Patten, Tony winner Bernadette Peters, Andrew Rannells, Jacob Rienstra and Alexandra Silber. There will also be an appearance by the Grammy-nominated choir Broadway Inspirational Voices. Broadway Backwards creator Robert Bartley will direct and choreograph the show. Over the course of two decades, Broadway Backwards has raised more than $9.7 million for Broadway Cares and The Center.

Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman on Ice!

As previously reported, Will and Grace comedienne Megan Mullally is set to star in the world premiere of Iceboy! Or The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write The Iceman Cometh at the Goodman Theatre in Chicago. Her husband, Parks and Recreation star Nick Offerman has joined the original musical as dramatist Eugene O’Neill. The Emmy-winning couple have appeared together in a number of projects, including The Umbrella Academy, Dicks: The Musical and Kings of Summer. Set in 1938, Iceboy tells the tale of Vera Vimm (Mullally), an actress who’s the toast of Broadway until the Neanderthal she adopts threatens to dim her spotlight. Iceboy will feature music by Mark Hollman, lyrics by Mark Hollman and Jay Reiss and a book by Erin Quinn Purcell and Jay Reiss. Hollman co-created Urinetown and Reiss contributed to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, both of which earned them Tony Awards. Marc Bruni, who helms Broadway’s The Great Gatsby, will direct. Previews begin June 9, with opening night on June 22. The show is set to run through July 19.

Jeff Ross in "Take a Banana For the Ride" (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Roasted Banana, Anyone?

A taping of comedian Jeff Ross’ solo Broadway show Jeff Ross: Take A Banana For the Ride is coming to Netflix on March 24. Staged at the Nederlander Theatre for an eight-week engagement in 2025, the production unveiled a rare autobiographical portrait of the Emmy-nominated funny man, tracing the formative experiences and familial relationships that shaped his distinctive point of view. The taping is directed by Seth Barrish and was filmed in September 2025 during the show’s final weekend. The production itself was directed on Broadway by Stephen Kessler. With a decades-spanning career in comedy, Ross is known as “The Roastmaster General” for his central role in the modern celebrity roast.

Taylor Trensch Steps Into Night Side Songs

Taylor Trensch has assumed the role of Player 2/Dr. Verlaine for select performances of the new musical Night Side Songs at LCT3’s Claire Tow Theater. He began his run on March 3 and performed the following night, with scheduled performances on March 7 and March 8. Trensch is filling in for Robin de Jesús who had to miss certain performances due to a family emergency. Inspired by Susan Sontag’s quote, “Illness is the night side of life,” Night Side Songs explores the complexities of health and caregiving through music. Trensch was most recently seen on Broadway in Floyd Collins and has also appeared in Camelot, Hello, Dolly! and as the title role in Dear Evan Hansen.