Matthew Morrison to Star in Just In Time as Bobby Darin

Tony nominee Matthew Morrison will return to Broadway for the first time in a decade as Bobby Darin in Just In Time. As previously announced, Tony winner Jonathan Groff will play his final performance in the role on March 29. Morrison is scheduled for a three-week engagement beginning April 1, through April 19 at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Current The Great Gatsby star Jeremy Jordan will then step into the role on April 21.

"Our show is made to fit like a glove around all kinds of virtuoso performers. I'm thrilled to get back in there and tailor the material so it's personal to Matthew Morrison, his journey, his many talents, and to welcome him back home to Broadway where he belongs," said co-book writer Isaac Oliver in a statement.

Morrison joins current cast members Joe Barbara, Michele Pawk, Sarah Hyland, Lance Roberts, Sadie Dickerson, Caesar Samayoa and Emily Bergl. He was last seen on Broadway in 2016 as J.M. Barrie in Finding Neverland. Previous Broadway credits include South Pacific, A Naked Girl on the Appian Way, The Light in the Piazza (for which he recieved a Tony nomination), Hairspray, The Rocky Horror Show and Footloose. He played Will Schuester on Glee from 2009–2015.

Developed and directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, Just In Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey—from soaring highs to crushing lows—featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover” and “Mack the Knife.”

The musical features a book by Tony winner Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, orchestrations by Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Scenic design is by two-time Tony winner Derek McLane, costume design by eight-time Tony winner Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Tony winner Justin Townsend and sound design by Tony winner Peter Hylenski. Scott Rowen is the production stage manager.

