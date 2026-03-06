Gotta Dance! Tickets Now on Sale for Choreography-Fueled Off-Broadway Revue at Stage 42

Oh, that (off-)Broadway rhythm! Tickets are now sale for Gotta Dance!, a choreography-forward revue coming to Stage 42 on March 20, with an official opening set for March 31. Drawing from both Hollywood and Broadway, Gotta Dance! features numbers from Singin' in the Rain, West Side Story , A Chorus Line and more. Originally produced at the York Theatre Company, Gotta Dance! was concieved by Nikki Feirt Atkins, who co-directs the musical with four-time Tony nominee Randy Skinner. This one-of-a-kind tribute boasts choreography by musical theater giants like Jerome Robbins, Bob Fosse and Michael Bennett.

The company of Gotta Dance! features Keely Beirne, Brandon Burks, Anthony Cannarella, Barton Cowperthwaite, Deanna Doyle, Sara Esty, Jessica Lee Goldyn, RJ Higton, Kate Louissaint, Libby Lloyd, Drew Minard, Cole Newburg, Melody Rose, Samantha Siegel, Ahmad Simmons, Landon Winslow and Blake Zelesnikar.

Gotta Dance! features lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington (Chicago, Sweeney Todd) and Anthony Pearson (associate for John Proctor Is the Villain), costume design by Marlene Olson Hamm (ABT, Paul Taylor Dance Company, NYC Ballet), sound design by Peter Brucker, scenic design by Noah Glaister and projection design by Brian C. Staton (Becoming Dr. Ruth). Andrew Winans serves as associate director-choreographer and Cathy Lubash Fogelman as associate choreographer.

