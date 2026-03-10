 Skip to main content
The Hop: Backstage at Stranger Things: The First Shadow With Burke Swanson, Episode 4: Crew Call

Swanson spotlights the backstage crew of Stranger Things: The First Shadow in episode four of his Broadway.com vlog

The Hop
by Jonah de Forest • Mar 10, 2026
Els Appleby and Burke Swanson backstage at "Stranger Things: The First Shadow"

What to Know

  • Burke Swanson, who plays James Hopper Jr. in Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway, continues his vlog series with a behind-the-scenes look at his final weeks with the original cast
  • In episode four, Swanson spotlights the backstage crew at the Broadway production, introducing team members from deck video, audio, laundry and wigs, hair and makeup
  • The vlog also reveals the technical details behind Swanson’s onstage "injuries"—including a faux black eye and stage blood

Burke Swanson plays James Hopper Jr. in Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway. (His character grows up to be chief of police Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour in the Netflix series.) No stranger—pun intended!—to shooting behind-the-scenes content, Swanson took Broadway.com on a backstage tour last fall. Now, he's turning the Broadway.com vlog upside down, capturing his final weeks with the full original Broadway cast. 

Swanson uses the fourth episode of his vlog series to spotlight members of Stranger Things: The First Shadow's backstage crew. With Swanson behind the camera, we are introduced to Mark Alan Jones (laundry), Melissa Shippers-Harold (deck video), Amelia Judith Brown (wigs, hair and makeup) and Els Appleby (A3). Plus: assistant wigs, hair and makeup supervisor Lindsey Clater describes the intriacies of giving Swanson a faux black eye and handling oodles of fake blood.

As the episode wraps up, Swanson gives a shoutout to Justis Brokenrope, who runs and curates Wathéča Records, a label and archival project focused on North American indigenous artists. 

Episodes are released weekly on Tuesdays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

 

