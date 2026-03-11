First Look: SIX The Musical's Year 5 Cast Shines in New Broadway Production Photos

Yes, Queens! Brand-new production photos have been released of SIX: The Musical's Year 5 cast at the Lena Horne Theatre. The cast of SIX features two newcomers to the Queendom who are making their Broadway debuts: Dylan Mulvaney as Anne Boleyn and Grammy Award winner Abigail Barlow as Katherine Howard. Returning from the original Broadway cast of SIX are Grammy and Emmy winner Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. Returning from the 2024 Broadway cast and North American tour of SIX are Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour and Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves. See the icons in action in the photos below:

Dylan Mulvaney as Anne Boleyn and the cast of SIX: The Musical (Photo by Joan Marcus)

Abigail Barlow as Katherine Howard and the cast of SIX: The Musical (Photo by Joan Marcus)

Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour and the cast of SIX: The Musical (Photo by Joan Marcus)

Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves and the cast of SIX: The Musical (Photo by Joan Marcus)

Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr and the cast of SIX: The Musical (Photo by Joan Marcus)

Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon and the cast of SIX: The Musical (Photo by Joan Marcus)

The cast of SIX: The Musical (Photo by Joan Marcus)

The cast of SIX: The Musical (Photo by Joan Marcus)

