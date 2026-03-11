 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

First Look: SIX The Musical's Year 5 Cast Shines in New Broadway Production Photos

Dylan Mulvaney and Grammy winner Abigail Barlow join the Queendom at the Lena Horne Theatre with returning stars from the original Broadway cast

Photo Op
by Jamie Kravitz • Mar 11, 2026
The cast of "SIX: The Musical"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

What to Know

  • New Year 5 production photos released for SIX: The Musical at Broadway’s Lena Horne Theatre, spotlighting the current cast of the hit musical
  • Dylan Mulvaney (Anne Boleyn) and Grammy winner Abigail Barlow (Katherine Howard) make their Broadway debuts as part of the Year 5 cast
  • Returning stars include original Broadway cast members Adrianna Hicks and Anna Uzele, alongside Jasmine Forsberg and Olivia Donalson from the 2024 Broadway cast and North American tour

Yes, Queens! Brand-new production photos have been released of SIX: The Musical's Year 5 cast at the Lena Horne Theatre. The cast of SIX features two newcomers to the Queendom who are making their Broadway debuts: Dylan Mulvaney as Anne Boleyn and Grammy Award winner Abigail Barlow as Katherine Howard. Returning from the original Broadway cast of SIX are Grammy and Emmy winner Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. Returning from the 2024 Broadway cast and North American tour of SIX are Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour and Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves. See the icons in action in the photos below:

Dylan Mulvaney as Anne Boleyn and the cast of SIX: The Musical (Photo by Joan Marcus)
Abigail Barlow as Katherine Howard and the cast of SIX: The Musical (Photo by Joan Marcus)
Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour and the cast of SIX: The Musical (Photo by Joan Marcus)
Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves and the cast of SIX: The Musical (Photo by Joan Marcus)
Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr and the cast of SIX: The Musical (Photo by Joan Marcus)
Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon and the cast of SIX: The Musical (Photo by Joan Marcus)
The cast of SIX: The Musical (Photo by Joan Marcus)
The cast of SIX: The Musical (Photo by Joan Marcus)

Get tickets to SIX: The Musical!

Related Shows

SIX: The Musical

from $74.87

Star Files

Abigail Barlow

Olivia Donalson

Jasmine Forsberg

Adrianna Hicks

Dylan Mulvaney

Anna Uzele
View All (6)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt to Reunite in Broadway’s Chicago
  2. Sarah Bowden to Return to Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Nini
  3. Joshua Colley Is 'Coming Home' to Broadway—This Time as Hadestown's Leading Man
Back to Top