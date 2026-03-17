Go Below Deck With Constantine Rousouli on the Rehearsal Set of Titanique

Titanique is setting sail once again, this time with its sights set on Broadway. The one-of-a-kind musical voyage tells the story of ill-fated lovers Jack and Rose with exactly what the iconic 1997 film was missing: Céline Dion’s presence and extended song catalog. Co-creator Constantine Rousouli co-stars as the "King of the World," aka Jack Dawson. He takes Broadway.com through his world—er, rehearsal space.

Watch the video below to see the Lincoln Center Theater space where the cast and crew “do not belong,” and some handmade props by Rousouli himself. Stick around for friends of the show, including feigning French-Canadian star and co-creator Marla Mindelle.

Titanique begins performances March 26 at the St. James Theatre.

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