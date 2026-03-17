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Go Below Deck With Constantine Rousouli on the Rehearsal Set of Titanique

Go behind the scenes of the Céline Dion–powered Titanic parody musical as it charts its Broadway course

Behind the Scenes
by Sophia Rubino • Mar 17, 2026
Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli

What to Know

  • Titanique, featuring Céline Dion’s music and a comedic retelling of Jack and Rose’s love story, is heading to Broadway, with performances beginning March 26 at the St. James Theatre
  • Constantine Rousouli, who plays Jack Dawson, takes fans inside the Broadway rehearsal space, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the cast, crew and even handmade props
  • The rehearsal sneak peek includes appearances by Marla Mindelle and friends of the show, spotlighting the over-the-top, French-Canadian Céline Dion flair that defines Titanique

Titanique is setting sail once again, this time with its sights set on Broadway. The one-of-a-kind musical voyage tells the story of ill-fated lovers Jack and Rose with exactly what the iconic 1997 film was missing: Céline Dion’s presence and extended song catalog. Co-creator Constantine Rousouli co-stars as the "King of the World," aka Jack Dawson. He takes Broadway.com through his world—er, rehearsal space.

Watch the video below to see the Lincoln Center Theater space where the cast and crew “do not belong,” and some handmade props by Rousouli himself. Stick around for friends of the show, including feigning French-Canadian star and co-creator Marla Mindelle.

Titanique begins performances March 26 at the St. James Theatre.

 

Get tickets to Titanique!

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