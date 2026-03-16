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Social Media Creator Melissa Becraft to Join Viral Dance Duo Cost n’ Mayor in 11 to Midnight

The dancer and content creator joins the off-Broadway theatrical dance experience at the Orpheum Theatre for a limited engagement beginning March 26

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by Sophia Rubino • Mar 15, 2026
Melissa Becraft
(Photo: c/o Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis)

What to Know

  • Social media dance creator Melissa Becraft joins the cast of 11 to Midnight for a limited engagement beginning March 26 at the Orpheum Theatre
  • The theatrical dance experience is created and choreographed by viral duo Cost n’ Mayor (Austin and Marideth Telenko) and directed by Lyndsay Magid Aviner, featuring pop hits and original music inspired by everyday rhythms
  • 11 to Midnight takes place during a New Year’s Eve apartment party and continues its off-Broadway run through April 19

New year, new cast member! Social media creator Melissa Becraft, best known for her digital presence and dance-centered content, will be joining Cost n' Mayor and Hideaway Circus' 11 to Midnight, a theatrical dance experience. Becraft will join the cast for a limited engagement beginning March 26.

Directed by Lyndsay Magid Aviner, created with and choreographed by the viral dance duo Cost n’ Mayor (Austin and Marideth Telenko), 11 to Midnight is told through a mix of iconic pop hits and the unexpected musical rhythms of everyday life, put into original compositions. Real-life couple Cost n’ Mayor have cultivated a viral following on TikTok and Instagram. Following a global search, the pair are joined onstage by previously announced company members Brendon Chan, Kati Simon, Ache Richardson, Makenzie Olsen, Tyson Hill and swings Kristalyn Gill and Jake Urban.

The creative team includes scenic design by Arnel Sancianco, costume design by Barbara Erin Delo, lighting design by Tony winner Jeff Croiter and Sean Beach, sound design by Ben Scheff and special effects by Tony winner Jeremy Chernick. The score combines original compositions by Jacob Aviner, Spencer Novich and Steve Toulmin.

11 to Midnight takes place during one unforgettable hour at a New Year’s Eve apartment party—somewhere in the city, where the music’s loud, the lights are soft, and time feels like it’s had a glass of champagne too. Resolutions are made (and some forgotten), feelings pop up out of nowhere, and the future? Well, let’s see what happens this time next year!

11 to Midnight is playing at the Orpheum Theatre until April 19.

Get tickets to 11 to Midnight!

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