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Farmer's Daughter Diaries: Backstage at Schmigadoon! With McKenzie Kurtz, Episode 1: To Schmigadoo or Schmigadon’t

The Broadway star shares a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals for Schmigadoon!, with cameos from Ana Gasteyer and Ann Harada

Farmer's Daughter Diaries
by Jonah de Forest • Mar 16, 2026
Kimberly Immanuel and McKenzie Kurtz in rehearsal for "Schmigadoon!"

What to Know

  • McKenzie Kurtz, who plays Betsy in Schmigadoon!, launches a Broadway.com vlog documenting rehearsals for the musical ahead of its April 4 opening at the Nederlander Theatre
  • In the first episode, Kurtz attends the first day of rehearsals for Schmigadoon! with director-choreographer Christopher Gattelli and the cast, featuring cameo appearances from Ann Harada and Ana Gasteyer
  • The vlog also highlights Kurtz’s personal journey with Schmigadoon!, including auditioning for the original Apple TV+ series that inspired the Broadway musical

McKenzie Kurtz plays the flirtatious and fun-loving ingénue Betsy in Schmigadoon!, which begins performances at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4. The Broadway favorite, who has starred in Wicked, Frozen and The Heart of Rock and Roll, is taking fans behind the scenes during rehearsals and into previews with her six-episode vlog, Farmer's Daughter Diaires. 

For the inaugural episode, Kurtz attends the first day of rehearsals with Schmigadoon's cast and creative team. Director/choreographer Christopher Gattelli rides a bicycle, mouthwatering confections are served, Linda Cho's costume designs are previewed and songs are sung (including a snippet of the titular number). Watch out for cameos from Ana Gasteyer and Ann Harada. Plus, Kurtz talks about her journey with Schmigadoon!, which includes auditioning to play Betsy on the 2021 Apple TV+ series.

Episodes of Farmer's Daughter Diaries are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Get tickets to Schmigadoon!

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