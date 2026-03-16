Farmer's Daughter Diaries: Backstage at Schmigadoon! With McKenzie Kurtz, Episode 1: To Schmigadoo or Schmigadon’t

McKenzie Kurtz plays the flirtatious and fun-loving ingénue Betsy in Schmigadoon!, which begins performances at the Nederlander Theatre on April 4. The Broadway favorite, who has starred in Wicked, Frozen and The Heart of Rock and Roll, is taking fans behind the scenes during rehearsals and into previews with her six-episode vlog, Farmer's Daughter Diaires.

For the inaugural episode, Kurtz attends the first day of rehearsals with Schmigadoon's cast and creative team. Director/choreographer Christopher Gattelli rides a bicycle, mouthwatering confections are served, Linda Cho's costume designs are previewed and songs are sung (including a snippet of the titular number). Watch out for cameos from Ana Gasteyer and Ann Harada. Plus, Kurtz talks about her journey with Schmigadoon!, which includes auditioning to play Betsy on the 2021 Apple TV+ series.

Episodes of Farmer's Daughter Diaries are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

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