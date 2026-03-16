Michael James Scott, Aladdin's Longest-Running Genie, to Depart May 3

Michael James Scott, original cast member of Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway and longest-running Genie, will be departing the production on May 3. We here at Broadway.com are wishing him well.

"Playing The Genie on Broadway has been the creative journey of a lifetime—one that pushed me, shaped me and reminded me every night why I fell in love with the stage," Scott said in a statement. "I’m deeply aware that opportunities like this haven’t always been accessible to actors who look like me, and it’s not lost on me how rare it is for an actor of color to lead a Broadway show for this long. This experience has changed me forever, and I stand on the shoulders of those who came before me. I’m endlessly grateful to my Disney on Broadway family for trusting me, uplifting me and making this Genie journey unforgettable."

Scott joined Aladdin as the Genie standby during the show’s pre-Broadway engagement in Toronto in 2013, remaining with the Broadway company for the March 2014 opening. He originated the role in the Australian company in 2016, for which he earned a Helpmann Award, and then went on to perform the role in the West End and North American touring companies. He returned to Broadway in 2019 and has remained there since, completing a remarkable 4,000 performances.

Scott’s replacement will be announced in the coming weeks. They will join current cast members Rodney Ingram as Aladdin, Sonya Balsara as Jasmine, Dennis Stowe as Jafar, Don Darryl Rivera as Iago, JC Montgomery as Saltan, Jacob Ben-Shmuel as Omar, Colt Prattes as Kassim and Ryan Gregory Thurman as Babkak.

Scott can currently be seen as “Nurse Francois Dubois” on ABC’s hit revival of Scrubs. His other Broadway credits include originating the role of The Minstrel in Something Rotten! and Dr. Gotswana in the The Book of Mormon, as well as appearances in Hair, Elf, The Pirate Queen, All Shook Up, Mamma Mia! and Tarzan. He began his career as Ben Vereen's standby on the international tour of Fosse.

Aladdin is playing at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

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