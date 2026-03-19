Edred Utomi on Hamilton, Hannah Cruz and a Wild Backstage Moment With Lin-Manuel Miranda

When Edred Utomi was in college at the University of San Diego, pursuing a degree in communications, he saw the touring production of In the Heights. That production changed the course of his life. Now, he's starring as Alexander Hamilton on Broadway, the role originated by In the Heights co-creator Lin-Manuel Miranda—who Utomi calls a friend. “I didn't realize there were musicals that sounded like this or like me or like a sound that I could connect with,” he says. Utomi sat down with The Broadway Show host Tamsen Fadal at The Skylark to discuss how Hamilton is the gift that keeps on giving.

Utomi’s journey with Hamilton began in 2018, covering the roles of Alexander Hamilton, Aaron Burr and George Washington on the Angelica national tour. It wasn’t until 2019 that he took over the role of Hamilton full time. Post-pandemic, he continued to play the role on tour until 2023, completing over 1,000 performances with the company. “It was the best thing that's ever happened to me,” says Utomi. “I got a wife from it, so I can't complain.”

The wife in question is Hannah Cruz, currently playing Svetlana in Chess. Utomi and Cruz began working together in rehearsals when Cruz took over the role of Eliza Hamilton on tour, and their relationship grew from there. “We would sit for hours at night after the show talking about how we can make it better,” he shares. “We were just very connected in that way.” One thing led to another, and the two began dating. In 2023, Cruz and Utomi’s shared families traveled to Puerto Rico to watch his final performance in Hamilton, and the timing was perfect to pop the question. “We had a dinner planned for the following Monday, the next day, but I was like, ‘I think she thinks we're going to get engaged on the Monday, but I want to get engaged on the stage where we met.’” Utomi adds, “She said yes, let the record show.”

Edred Utomi as Alexander Hamilton in "Hamilton" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

The couple might not be performing in the same show anymore, but they’re about as close as it gets. While Hamilton runs at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, Chess is right next door, separated by a tunnel. This tunnel, recently only mythological to Utomi and Cruz, has since been revealed to them by none other than Miranda himself. “Lin-Manuel Miranda has been saying for a while that he was going to show us this tunnel. He texted my wife, ‘I'm coming over to show you the tunnel.’” Backstage in the middle of a performance, Utomi felt a tap on his shoulder—it was Miranda and Cruz! “All the while I'm still listening because I don't want to miss my entrance,” he recalls, calling the tunnel reveal "the craziest experience I've ever had possibly in my life."

The couple, having met in one of Miranda’s shows, value him for many reasons. “I still get nervous a little bit because he's like my idol. He's the reason I'm doing musical theater,” Utomi says. When Hamilton came out, it was inevitable: “I'm going to be in the show someday.” Leading the Broadway company with his wife next door to boot, Utomi is living his dream. “I still pinch myself,” he admits. “23-year-old Edred is freaking out right now.” And rightfully so! Something this rare can only be attested to the magic that is Hamilton; for not only making a dream come true, but making life a dream.

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