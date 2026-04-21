Jeremy Jordan and Carrie St. Louis Take the Stage in Just In Time on Broadway Starting Tonight

Jeremy Jordan and Carrie St. Louis are making a splash! The two join the Broadway company of Just In Time on April 21. Jordan will star as Bobby Darin, while St. Louis steps in as Sandra Dee, Darin’s co-star-turned-wife.

Jordan earned a Tony nomination in 2012 for his breakout role as Jack Kelly in Disney’s Newsies The Musical. He originated the role of Jay Gatsby in The Great Gatsby on Broadway in 2024, earned a 2025 Tony nomination for playing the title role in Floyd Collins and subsequently returned to Gatsby. Jordan's other Broadway credits include West Side Story, Rock of Ages, Bonnie & Clyde, Waitress and American Son, as well as Little Shop of Horrors off-Broadway. Onscreen, he co-starred alongside Anna Kendrick in the 2014 film adaptation of the Jason Robert Brown musical The Last Five Years and was featured in the second season of the NBC musical series Smash.

St. Louis most recently originated the title role in the world premiere of Dolly: A True Original Musical, written and produced by Dolly Parton. On Broadway, she has starred as Glinda in Wicked, Sherrie in Rock of Ages and Lauren in Kinky Boots.

The incoming performers join current cast members Isa Briones as Connie Francis, Debbie Gravitte as Polly, Joe Barbara as Steve Blauner and others, Lance Roberts as Ahmet Ertegun and others, Caesar Samayoa as Don Kirshner and others and Emily Bergl as Nina and Mary.

Get tickets to Just In Time!