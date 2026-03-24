 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Luke Evans Brings Glam, Heels and Heart to The Rocky Horror Show on Broadway

The theater and film star opens up about his Broadway debut, surprising casting and stepping into six-inch heels as Frank-N-Furter

Features
by Sophia Rubino • Mar 24, 2026
Paul Wontorek and Luke Evans
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Luke Evans makes his Broadway debut as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show revival, directed by Sam Pinkleton, opening March 26 at Studio 54
  • Known for macho film roles like Gaston, Evans takes on a bold, unexpected transformation in the iconic cult musical, calling it a “bucket list” moment
  • The revival highlights Rocky Horror’s legacy of inclusivity, self-expression and audience connection, running through June 21 in a limited engagement

With nothing but fishnets in his suitcase, Luke Evans is headed to Broadway to star in Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show as Dr. Frank-N-Furter. Evans and Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek went up to the lab to see what’s on the slab in Sam Pinkleton’s new revival at Studio 54.

Evans, a Welsh actor, has been performing in musicals in London, the West End and across the U.K. for 25 years. While his incredibly successful film and television career might have kept him from the Broadway stage longer than he’d have liked, this is a “bucket list moment” for the performer. Still, when picturing his Broadway debut, Evans didn't necessarily see himself in a role such as this. “Did I think it would be playing Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show? No,” he shares. “But when the opportunity arose, I spoke to Sam Pinkleton many times and it all started to make sense to me in a strange way.”

When his casting was first announced, it may have also taken some fans by surprise. Many of the roles he has played—Gaston in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast film, Bard the Bowman in The Hobbit trilogy—are incredibly masculine, where Frank-N-Furter is quite the opposite. “A lot of people who know me, or think they know me, and have seen me play these big hero macho roles—gun toting, tank driving, dragon killing characters—are now going to see me in a very, very different role that no one will expect,” Evans continues.

While excited to take on the character made famous by Tim Curry, there is an added responsibility to the fans that comes with it. “It's a big thing coming out to 'Sweet Transvestite' in six-inch stilettos towering over everybody,” he admits. “But having the support of my cast and feeling like they've got my back is a nice thing too.”

Support is a big theme with this show, both in giving and receiving. One of the reasons that the 1975 film version is so worshipped is due to the safe space that it creates for its audience. “It has helped a lot of people who might have not felt accepted or heard or seen or included,” Evans says. “There was a deep positive energy to the show, timeless messages and also a chance to not feel that someone is watching you, but is observing and enjoying you.”

The intentions behind the show coming back to Broadway after the last revival in 2000 are as pure as it gets. “We want to create this bubble of crazy absurdity, love, joy and freedom to be who you want to be, and to enjoy the expression of that on stage with these characters that we've loved for half a century,” Evans says. There truly is a light over at the Frankenstein Place.

The Rocky Horror Show begins performances on March 26 at Studio 54 and runs through June 21.

 

Get tickets to The Rocky Horror Show!

Related Shows

The Rocky Horror Show

from $81.42

Star Files

Luke Evans

Articles Trending Now

  1. Ragtime Broadway Revival Extends Through August 2026 With Original Cast
  2. James Fluhr Breaks Down the Design of Masquerade, the Immersive Phantom of the Opera Experience
  3. Juliette Lewis on The Rocky Horror Show: ‘I Saw It at 11 and It Changed Me’
Back to Top