First Look: Jordan Fisher, Nikki M. James and Andy Karl in Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway

Jordan Fisher, Nikki M. James, Christopher Swan and Andy Karl in "Little Shop of Horrors" (Photo: Emilio Madrid)
Tony winner Nikki M. James, Tony nominee Andy Karl and Broadway favorite Jordan Fisher joined off-Broadway's botanical bonanza Little Shop of Horrorsearlier this month, playing Audrey, Dr. Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. and Seymour, respectively. James and Fisher began performances on March 6, with Karl stepping in on March 10.
New production photos show the talented trio take on Skid Row, where foliage has fangs and city dwellers sing doo-wop. Be sure to check out the full gallery for more shots and head to the Westside Theatre Upstairs to see just what happens when you feed the plants.