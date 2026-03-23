Ragtime Broadway Revival Extends Through August 2026 With Original Cast

That glorious "New Music" plays on! Lincoln Center Theater’s revival of Ragtime has been extended through August 2 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. This marks the second extension for the sweeping musical epic, which was originally scheduled as a 14-week engagement.

Ragtime blends real historical figures and events with fictional narratives to tell the tale of three families whose lives become intertwined at the turn of the century. Based on E. L. Doctorow's sprawling novel, the show boasts a Tony-winning book by Terrence McNally and a lustrous score from Tony-winning songwriting duo Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty. Lear deBessonet directs.

The production stars Joshua Henry as Coalhouse Walker Jr., Caissie Levy as Mother, Brandon Uranowitz as Tateh, Colin Donnell as Father, Nichelle Lewis as Sarah, Ben Levi Ross as Younger Brother, Julie Benko as Emma Goldman, Anna Grace Barlow as Evelyn Nesbit, John Clay III as Booker T. Washington, Rodd Cyrus as Harry Houdini, Nick Barrington as The Little Boy and Ellie May Sennett as Little Girl. Shaina Taub, who originated the role of Emma Goldman, will return to the production on March 31.

They are currently joined by Nicholas Barrón, Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Jordan Chin, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Jackson Parker Gill, David Jennings, Marina Kondo, Morgan Marcell, Kane Emmanuel Miller, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Kayla Pecchioni, Jake Pedersen, John Rapson, Matthew Scott, Deandre Sevon, Keenan D. Washington, Jacob Keith Watson, Alan Wiggins and Keenan Williams.

Get tickets to Ragtime!