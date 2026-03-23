Robert Fox, Influential Broadway and West End Producer, Dies at 73

Robert Fox, a prolific producer whose career spanned film, television and theater, died at the age of 73 on March 20, 2026. Though his cause of death was not disclosed, his wife Fiona Golfar relayed to Deadline that her husband passed “in exactly the way he planned: at home looking out to his flower-filled garden surrounded by his wife and five children on a glorious spring afternoon. It was the epitome of an elegant Robert Fox production.”

Fox produced the original West End and Broadway runs of Chess. After years of development, Chess is now enjoying a successful revival on Broadway, proving that Fox’s longstanding belief in the material was not in vain. In a statement, lyricist Tim Rice expressed his condolences, writing, “It’s impossible to overestimate the contribution that Robert made to Chess for over four decades. Most producers would have abandoned ship after some of the crises that Chess went through even before the 1986 London production opened. But the show survived—in great part thanks to Robert’s belief and tenacity.”

Born in Cuckfield, England, Fox was reared in a theatrical family. His father was an agent, his mother was a stage actress and his two brothers both grew up to be actors. Fox’s life in show business began as bit-player, performing in Christopher Hampton’s play When Did You Last See My Mother? at the Royal Court Theatre. He returned to the Royal Court in his early adulthood, serving as a director’s assistant. Fox spent seven formative years as an associate producer for Michael White’s production company, helping to facilitate productions of Annie, A Chorus Line and the original staging of The Rocky Horror Show.

As ambitious as he was discerning, Fox launched his own producing career in the early ‘80s with two West End productions: Mike Leigh’s class satire Goose Pimples and John Wells’ political lampoon Anyone for Dennis, which took aim at Margaret Thatcher. Though Britain's economic recession made producing a particularly risky gamble, Fox’s bid at provocation caught the attention of theatergoers and both plays were hits. Shortly after his triumphant double-hitter, Fox helped launch the careers of Rupert Everett, Kenneth Branagh, Daniel Day-Lewis and Colin Firth, all of whom made their West End debuts in Julian Mitchel’s play Another Country. He went on to produce more than 50 shows in the West End.

One of Fox’s earliest Broadway endeavors was The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby in 1986, an eight-and-a half-hour adaptation of Charles Dickens’ novel. Fox also backed the American premiere of Hare’s Skylight, Sam Mendes’ 2003 revival of Gypsy with Bernadette Peters and Patrick Marber’s Closer. When the latter was adapted into a 2004 film starring Julia Roberts, Jude Law and Natalie Portman, Fox came on board as an executive producer. Two years before, he received an Oscar nomination for co-producing The Hours.

Fox helped spearhead the Australian premiere and subsequent Broadway transfer of the Peter Allen biomusical The Boy From Oz, for which Hugh Jackman won a Tony. He also worked with Jackman on the performance revue Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway and the actor’s 2019 arena tour The Man, The Music, The Show.

Jackman paid tribute to Fox on social media following the news of his passing, writing, “Through the best of times, and yes, the worst of times too, Robert was there. As a producer, his contributions to theater, not only in the United Kingdom, but the world over, were unmatched. He had a unique way of seeing ‘the big picture”.

Another one of Fox’s frequent collaborators was the playwright Peter Morgan. Fox produced Morgan’s political drama Frost/Nixon in London and on Broadway. This was followed by The Audience, which earned Helen Mirren a Tony for her performance as Queen Elizabeth II. Morgan’s interest in the royal family dovetailed into the popular Netflix series The Crown, which Fox executive produced.

Fox won Tonys for producing Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage and the 2015 revival of Skylight. He was among the lead producers on last season’s box office juggernaut Good Night and Good Luck starring George Clooney. On top of this recent achievement, Fox was a member of the producing team for Florence Welch’s musical Gatsby: An American Myth, which had its Boston premiere in 2024 and is set to be further workshopped in London. He is survived by his wife and five children.