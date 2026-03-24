Stars Gather for Giant Broadway Opening Night as John Lithgow Takes on Roald Dahl

The cast of Giant—John Lithgow, Aya Cash, Elliot Levey, Rachael Stirling and Stella Everett—stepped out onto the red carpet for the play’s opening night. Directed by Nicholas Hytner and written by Mark Rosenblatt, Lithgow plays children’s author Roald Dahl. The story unfolds over the course of one afternoon, after a book review Dahl wrote causes major backlash. Lithgow and the company, along with Hytner and Rosenblatt, stunned on the carpet. They were joined by many supportive celebs, including Sarah Paulson, Mike Birbiglia and Bobby Cannavale.
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