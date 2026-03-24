Free Broadway Earth Day Concert Set for Times Square With Star-Studded Lineup

The Broadway Green Alliance and Times Square Alliance announced the return of the Broadway Celebrates Earth Day Concert. The 5th annual free concert will take place on April 25 from 11 a.m.–3 p.m. in Times Square’s Duffy Square in front of the iconic red steps.

Performing at the event are over 100 students from local schools and community groups including The Jimmy Awards and Baayork Lee’s National Asian Artists Project. They will be joined by Broadway stars including Tony nominee Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Sonya Balsara (Aladdin), Mara Davi (A Chorus Line), Jenn Gambatese (Mrs. Doubtfire), Arielle Jacobs (Here Lies Love), Jelani Remy (Back to the Future) and Shayna Steele (Rent), along with performances from & Juliet, Chicago and Wicked.

Reuniting at the event for the first time are original Broadway cast members of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Tony winner Jessie Mueller, Tony nominee Anika Larsen and Tony nominee Jarrod Spector. Other special appearances include Tony winner Julie Halston, Jackie Hoffman and Andréa Burns.

“In five years, this concert has grown exponentially, reflecting our community's determination to champion climate solutions and find joy in building this movement together,” Broadway Green Alliance Executive Director Molly Braverman said in a statement. “We’re so grateful for five years of partnership and collaboration with the Times Square Alliance, and we cannot wait to welcome hundreds of performers, students, and climate champions to a bigger stage at the Crossroads of the World to demand a healthier future for all.”

“For the fifth year in a row, the Times Square Alliance is thrilled to welcome back the Broadway Green Alliance to present a free Broadway Celebrates Earth Day concert in the heart of Times Square as part of the New York City Department of Transportation’s annual Car-Free Earth Day,” added Times Square Alliance President Tom Harris. “We are very excited to see this event grow even larger with new partners, Broadway stars, and students filling the plazas of Times Square with music and climate education.”

In its fifth year, Broadway Celebrates Earth Day upholds its tradition of serving as a rallying point for artists, students, environmental leaders and theatregoers—reinforcing the role of live performance in civic life and demonstrating how creative communities can drive meaningful change.

For more information, visit the Broadway Green Alliance website.