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John Lithgow Calls Giant 'Alarmingly Timely' as It Opens on Broadway

The cast and creative team reflect on the Roald Dahl drama, audience reactions and its striking relevance today

On the Scene
by Sophia Rubino • Mar 25, 2026
The Broadway cast of "Giant"

What to Know

  • Giant, a new Broadway play about Roald Dahl’s legacy and controversy, opened March 23 at the Music Box Theatre starring John Lithgow in his Olivier-winning role
  • Written by Mark Rosenblatt and directed by Nicholas Hytner, the play first premiered at London’s Royal Court Theatre in 2024 and is set in 1983
  • Cast members including Aya Cash and Rachael Stirling say the production is “alarmingly timely,” sparking strong audience reactions and urgent conversations

Giant tells the true story of children’s author Roald Dahl and the scandal that tarnished his legacy. Written by Mark Rosenblatt and directed by Nicholas Hytner, John Lithgow reprises his Olivier-winning role as Dahl on Broadway. Giant opened on March 23 at the Music Box Theatre, and Broadway.com spoke to the cast and creative team on the opening night red carpet.

The play, which is set in 1983, first premiered at the Royal Court Theatre in London in September 2024. Lithgow notes the historical context in which the play takes place, saying, “history caught up with us not once, but twice while we were rehearsing the play for the Royal Court two years ago, and here we are again. I’ve never been in a play that is so alarmingly timely.”

Aya Cash, who plays Dahl’s aggressor Jessie Stone, says she was gripped from the moment she started reading the script. “I was trying to make a cup of tea and I never sat down.” The intelligence and humor embedded in the script captivated Cash, as well as the subject matter. “It is a conversation that I think we are desperate for,” she says.

That conversation bubbles up throughout the entirety of the play, beginning with shocked reactions from audience members. Rachael Stirling, who plays Dahl’s fiancée Felicity Crosland, says that she’s “never been in a play that provokes such a visceral reaction from the audience.”

Stella Everett, making her Broadway debut as Hallie, adds: "Prepare to have your mind blown. Honestly, you're getting into a masterclass of John Lithgow."

 

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