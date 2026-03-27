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'You Don't Tell Debbie Allen No': Inside Taraji P. Henson's Broadway Debut in Joe Turner's Come and Gone

Go inside the Barrymore Theatre revival as Henson, Cedric the Entertainer and Debbie Allen bring August Wilson's classic to life

On the Scene
by Sophia Rubino • Mar 27, 2026
The cast of "Joe Turner's Come and Gone"

What to Know

  • Taraji P. Henson makes her Broadway debut as Bertha Holly in August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, opening March 30 at the Barrymore Theatre under director Debbie Allen
  • Allen brings a personal history to the revival, having attended the original 1988 production and now directing both the stage production and a planned film adaptation backed by Denzel Washington
  • Cedric the Entertainer returns to Broadway after nearly 20 years, starring as Seth Holly in the revival, drawn to the play’s powerful storytelling and its connection to his roots in live performance

Before Joe Turner’s Come and Gone graces the stage of the Barrymore Theatre beginning March 30, Broadway.com stopped by a recent press event to learn more about Taraji P. Henson’s Broadway debut, the famed August Wilson play and, okay, yes—to hang out with Ms. Debbie Allen herself.

“I saw the opening of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in ‘88," director Allen shares. “My husband was an investor. It found me. It was time. It was right.” Allen has also been tapped by Broadway’s latest Othello, Denzel Washington, to direct the film version of Joe Turner. Of the play, Allen says, “What an incredible diamond to put in my hand to see how I'm going to cut it.”

That diamond was then extended to Golden Globe winner and Broadway newcomer Henson, who is making her debut as Bertha Holly. The decision came partially due to timing and partially because “you don't tell Debbie Allen no,” according to Henson. While that sounds like a solid rule of thumb to us, Henson has an additional reason to follow Allen wherever she goes.

“She's been a part of my journey since I was at Howard University. She and her sister, Phylicia Rashad, established a scholarship in honor of their father. I was six months pregnant and I didn't know how I was going to finish school and I auditioned for that award and won.” She was able to finish her studies because of the award, and has gone on to have an incredibly successful career as a result. Henson even worked with Allen on her first show as a series regular, The Division. In a true full-circle moment, Henson will make her Broadway debut directed by Allen.

The other star of Joe Turner, Cedric the Entertainer, is returning to Broadway for the first time in almost two decades. “What excites me about Broadway is that it is a very close cousin to my first true love, which is stand-up,” he says. This particular play and role spoke to him as well. “I love Seth Holly and loved what the character was about. I loved the journey that everybody's on. So, I was excited to be a part of this. I was so glad that everything worked out.” So are we!

Hear more from the cast, including Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Joshua Boone, in the video below:

 

Get tickets to Joe Turner’s Come and Gone!

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